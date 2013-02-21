Global Dye Sensitized Solar Cells Technologies, Markets and Players 2012-2023: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- This brand new, independently researched report explores the technologies, players and markets of the DSSC (Dye Sensitized Solar Cells) industry that has a projected market of $290 million by 2023.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/dye-sensitized-solar-cells-technologies-markets-and-players-2012-2023



Many companies are already involved in the development of DSSCs from technology start-ups to large corporations that are looking to add innovative technologies into their portfolio.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



Initial products are aimed towards portable applications, starting out with portable chargers and solar bags with wireless solar keyboards but the end game for DSSCs is the ability to have these largely inexpensive solar cells incorporated into much bigger installations.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/131073



This report explores the development of the technology, analyses the major players and gives market forecasts for the next ten years. With 88 pages and 54 figures/tables this focused report gives in-depth insight into the DSSC industry.

Latest Reports:

Transparent Conductive Films for Flexible Electronics 2012-2022: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/88028

Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) 2012-2022: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/88041