Global Dyes and Pigments Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Dyes and pigments are coloring materials, which are water insoluble. Key end-user industries of pigments include wood-coloring, stone, textiles, paints & coatings, food and metals. Pigment are usually manufactured as dry colorants and grounded into fine powder. As pigments are water insoluble it requires some special techniques for dyeing and printing. Some of the key pigments used across the world include dioxazine, fluorubine, isoindoline, perylene, perinone, and pyrocoline.



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Strong demand from end user industries such as paint and coating, ink, construction industry has been driving the demand for dyes and pigments in the past few years. Moreover increase in end-user preference for environmentally friendly products is expected to drive growth of the dyes and pigments market in the near future. Increasing demand for innovative high performance dyes and pigments is expected to open new growth window for industry participants.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for dyes and pigments worldwide, followed by Europe and U.S. Inorganic pigments are expected to be the largest revenue and volume segment in the dye and pigment market over the next few years. On the other hand, organic pigments are anticipated to show the largest growth numbers in the future. Specialty pigments, being eco-friendly in nature, are also expected to be in great demand in various regions across the world. Higher price of organic pigments could be one of the factors holding back the organic part of the dyes and pigments market.



BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Haining Tongyuan Chemical factory, KRONOS Worldwide Inc, Lanxess, Merck, OCI Company ltd, Rockwood Holdings Inc, Sudarshan Chemical Industries ltd, Tokai Carbon Co.Ltd, Cristal Global and Tronox are some of the leading dyes and pigments producers.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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