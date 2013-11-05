Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Dynamic Enterprise Publishing Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Dynamic Enterprise Publishing (DEP) market to grow at a CAGR of 9.60 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce costs involved in document publishing. The Global DEP market has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud-based DEP software. However, the existence of in-house publishing systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Dynamic Enterprise Publishing market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global DEP market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Adobe Systems Inc., EMC Corp., GMC Software AG, Hewlett-Packard Co., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Parametric Technology Corp., and Quark Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Active Docs Ltd., Cincom Systems Inc., Newgen Software Technologies, PrintSoft Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Sefas Innovation Inc., Thunderhead Ltd., and XMPie Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Adobe Systems Inc., EMC Corp., GMC Software AG, Hewlett-Packard Co., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Parametric Technology Corp., Quark Inc., Active Docs Ltd., Cincom Systems Inc., Newgen Software Technologies, PrintSoft Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Sefas Innovation Inc., Thunderhead Ltd., and XMPie Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145415/global-dynamic-enterprise-publishing-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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