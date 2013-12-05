Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Global e-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market 2014 – 2018



Global e-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 25.9 percent for the period 2013–2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth—all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



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A unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



Overview of market share and landscape for the following key geographies:



- APAC

- Americas

- EMEA



More specific breakdown of the market share for the following countries:



- Taiwan

- South Korea

- US



Overview and impact analysis of:



- 4 Market Drivers

- 4 Market Challenges

- 4 Market Trends



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Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:



- Applied Materials Inc.

- ASML Holding N.V.

- Hermes Microvision Inc.

- Hitachi High-Tech Corp.

- KLA-Tencor Corp.

- Lam Research Corp.

Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:



- Suppliers

- Buyers

- Substitutes

- New entrants

- Market competition



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report



4. Market Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Key Leading Countries



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



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11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



16. Vendor Landscape



17. Key Vendor Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



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Intranasal drug delivery systems administer drugs through nasal route for local or systemic action based on the desired therapeutic modality to the patients. Nasals drugs may be prescribed for acute or chronic treatments and include antibiotics, snuffs, vasoconstrictors, local anesthetics, pain relief drugs, calcium supplements and antihistamines and others. Such drugs are administered in several dosage forms like nasal sprays, ointments and solutions. Drug candidates with poor oral absorption and exposed to first-pass effect in the body are preferred in formulation of nasal drug delivery.



The global intranasal drug delivery market is categorized by its therapeutic applications:



- Allergic infections

- Analgesic

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Globally, North America is the largest market for intranasal drug delivery application and is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Developing countries of Asia, Middle East and Latin America are expected to witness maximum market growth due to development of economy, improved healthcare infrastructure, escalating penetration of medical insurances and growing incidences of chronic diseases.



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Patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, adoption of self administration practices, rising demand for home healthcare devices and increased focus on pediatric and elderly patients are some of the major factors impelling the market growth of intranasal drug delivery systems across the globe. Other factors driving this market include rapid research and development and adoption of new drug delivery technologies and devices, fast onset of action and reformulation of oral drugs and injections into the formulations to be administered by nasal route. However, drug formulation failure and market recalls, and technical barrier may pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Aegis Therapeutics LLC, Alza Corporation, AstraZeneca PLC., MedImmune, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Marina Biotech, Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and Rexam PLC are some of the major players contributing to the global intranasal drug delivery applications market.



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Forage is feed for livestock such as cattle, horses, and sheep. Forage is also used for animals such as deer and birds like ostrich and emu. It consists of legumes, grasses, hay, and silage or green-feed, other crops such as cereals and corn harvested as pasture which are grown for domestic and export market. Specialist forage such as chiroy, plantain, lotus, sulla also contributes to this market. The market is segmented as fresh forage and stored forage. Stored forage is harvested as hay (less than 15% moisture) such as small (around 350kg) or large (around 640kg) round bales or in small square bales (25 to 45kg) and in large square bales (850kg). Silage (40 to 75% moisture) can be chopped and packed in plastic bags, or unchopped and packed in long plastic tubes. Processed forage is sold as alfalfa processed in small cubes for the export market or as small-bale haylage for the coastal horse market. Young herbage is the highest-quality and most digestible forage. Forage is useful in soil conservation and thus they are used in crop rotation to improve soil structure.



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Some of the market players in this industry are Asa Products Pty Ltd, Harpers Home Mix, Hindustan Animal Feed, Hengdian Group, Grass Co. Ltd., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Land O’Lakes Farmland Feed, NWF agriculture and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



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- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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