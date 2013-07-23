Global E-Commerce Software Market Research Report to 2016 Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Global E-commerce Software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.73 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high growth of the Global E-tailing market. The Global E-commerce Software market has also been witnessing an increasing popularity of mobile commerce. However, threat from open-source solution providers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global E-commerce Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global E-commerce Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Demandware, Inc., Hybris, IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cleverbridge, Digital River, Ebay GSI Commerce, Intershop, Jagged Peak, MarketLive, Magento, SAP AG, Venda, and Volusion.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



