Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global e-Invoicing Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About e-invoicing

E-invoicing is the exchange of bills and related invoice documents between enterprises and their clients in an integrated electronic format, usually using the internet. Also known as e-billing, e-invoicing is a part of electronic data interchange transactions that include data from the enterprise in a format that can be integrated into the client's financial system without the interference of a financial administrator. It offers a number of benefits to organizations including streamlining of accounting processes, reducing paper consumption, offering higher receivables, helping in timely delivery of invoices and faster customer payments, reducing the number of lost invoices, and increasing visibility and control over various processes. Enterprises are increasingly using e-invoicing solutions to simplify and automate the process of creating, sending, and receiving invoices. E-invoicing is a cost-effective solution that eliminates paper-based manual invoicing and replaces it with a more reliable and faster invoicing system.

Analysts forecast the Global e-Invoicing market will grow at a CAGR of 23.3 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Exhibit 1: E-invoicing Process



Source: TechNavio Analysis



Covered in this Report

The solutions for Global e-Invoicing market can be offered in three different models or a combination of models. In model 1, vendors offer basic e-invoicing services free of cost. In model 2, vendors offer additional and value-added services such as digital signatures and archiving. In model 3, vendors offer services under the freemium model along with full-fledged paid solutions.

Global e-Invoicing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global e-Invoicing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

Key Vendors

Ariba Inc.

Basware

Esker

IBM Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



Cegedim

Comarch

Itella Corp.

Maventa Ltd.

Nipendo

Pricewaterhouse Coopers

ReadSoft

Taulia

TradeShift

Transcepta LLC

Verain



Market Driver

Need to Automate Invoicing Process and Reduce Operational Cost.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Complexity Involved in Electronic Purchasing Process.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Emergence of Cloud Computing.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Ariba Inc., Basware, Esker, IBM Corp., Cegedim, Comarch, Itella Corp., Maventa Ltd., Nipendo, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, ReadSoft, Taulia, TradeShift, Transcepta LLC, Verain



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153533/global-e-invoicing-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###