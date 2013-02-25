Global E-Paper Displays: Markets, Forecasts, Technologies 2012-2022 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Electronic paper technology has found its main application in the development of e-book readers, a market that has bloomed in recent years with successful devices such as the Amazon Kindle and the Barns & Noble Nook. The market for e-paper displays will reach over $8.5 Billion by 2022, as forecasted by IDTechEx.



What the future holds for e-readers remains to be seen. New technologies and devices are being developed/ launched and there is stiff competition from similar devices such as tablet computers that can offer consumers alternatives with added functionality. This highlights the need for new markets to be identified, in order for electronic paper devices to continue enjoying the growth witnessed in the years since their initial launch.



The commercial success of the Amazon Kindle e-reader and the lesser yet still quite substantial uptake of e-book readers such as the iRex iLIad or the SONY PRS family have sparked up a large interest in e-paper display technologies.



E-paper displays mimic the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Unlike conventional flat panel displays, it doesn't require a backlight to illuminate its pixels as it reflects light like paper does and can hold text and images indefinitely without drawing power. Usually, most versions can also be flexible, thinner and more robust than other display technologies.



