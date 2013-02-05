Global E1/T1 Transceivers (LIU/Framer) Market Opportunities, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- E1/T1 Transceivers (LIU/Framer) Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011-2017. The 2011 study has 221 pages, 76 tables and figures.



E1/T1 transceiver (LIU/Framer) technology gives service providers more network broadband bandwidth in the existing TDM copper based infrastructure. As Ethernet comes on line, it may seem like these technologies are outdated, but there is still significant demand in the wireless back haul networks for connecting wireless base stations to the central office when there is no fiber. WiFi and WiMax demand T1 E1 connectivity.



E1/T1 Transceivers (LIU/Framer) transceivers simplify the design of networking equipment that must seamlessly transfer voice, data and multimedia services between circuit and packet-based wired and wireless networks.



As Ethernet replaces Sonet in the telecommunication networks, there is an ongoing transformation of componentry. Here is just too much legacy infrastructure to even think about replacing it in the next 30 years, the transition to Ethernet will be gradual.



In the meantime, E1/T1 Transceivers (LIU/Framer) will find a continuing place in legacy infrastructure in the communications networks, Unit prices have declined sharply, but this has only served to create a growing market in more applications.



E1/T1 Transceivers (LIU/Framer) are being used in backhaul to connect the wireless base stations to the central office. E1/T1 transceiver (LIU/Framer) technology is evolving to give equipment vendors with network broadband responsibilities more bandwidth. Markets are poised to create the ability for people to get more video and music from the network. Media transport impacts network capabilities that in turn impact the backplanes with demand for faster signal transport.



The E1/T1 Transceivers (LIU/Framer) transceiver industry is meeting the demand for more bandwidth by encouraging mobility. Transceiver technology impacts signal delivery, permitting moving from the narrowband networks and facilitating expansion of the Internet and enterprise systems automation in a variety of contexts.



Industry specific applications are emerging as well. In healthcare telemedicine has emerged as a way to dramatically cut costs while improving care delivery. Homecare services depend on more and better communications of home based devices with facilities that deliver care remotely based in input from monitors and devices.



Network operators and IT managers gain more control over the signal reliability and broadband signal delivery. Transport can be delivered in every setting.



E1 T1 LUI framers markets at $122.9million in 2010 are anticipated to reach $943 million by 2017. The proliferation of wireless communications is a significant market driver. With 5.5 million wireless subscribers in 2011, the number of base stations is proliferating creating demand for more efficient networks. WiMax is a wireless market systems implementation creating need for transceivers that improve operations and create automation infrastructure efficiency.



Market growth is predicated on the need to make minimal investment in existing copper TDM infrastructure to leverage existing investment as networks move to all Ethernet. E1 T1 LUI Framers support T1 backhaul for wireless base stations and T1 investments from restaurants, airports, hotels and public places on simple WiFi and WiMax Internet systems.



