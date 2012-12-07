Global Earthmoving Equipment Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Earthmoving Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in infrastructure development across the world. The Global Earthmoving Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for rental earthmoving equipment. However, the increase in the total cost of ownership could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Earthmoving Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC regions, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World; it also covers the Global Earthmoving Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Volvo AB, and Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Doosan Group, Deere and Co., Hyundai Group, and Terex Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



