Global eDiscovery Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global eDiscovery market to grow at a CAGR of 15.56 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of civil litigation cases. The Global eDiscovery market has also been witnessing the increase in market consolidation. However, the increasing initial and associated cost of eDiscovery processes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global eDiscovery Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape of the Global eDiscovery Market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are FTI Technology LLC, Hewlett-Packard Co., Symantec Corp., and ZyLAB Technologies.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AccessData Group, LLC., Anacomp Inc., CA Technologies, CommVault Inc., EMC, Guidance Software, IBM, LexisNexis, Mimosa Systems Inc., PSS Systems Inc., and Recommind Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will be the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



