Analysts forecast the Global Education Personal Computer (PC) market to grow at a CAGR of 12.08 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for creative and innovative learning in the Education industry. The Global Education PC market has also been witnessing an increasing use of tablet devices in the education vertical. However, the shrinking education IT budget could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Education PC Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Education PC market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Acer Group, Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Lenovo Group Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Acer Group, Aleutia Ltd., AMAX Information Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AXIOO International, BenQ Corp., Concurrent Technologies, Dell Inc., Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Gradiente S.A., HCL Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Co., Hitachi Ltd., HTC Corp., IBM Corp., Itautec S.A., Jetta International, Lanix S.A., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Maingear Inc., Maxdata AG, Meebox, Mesh Computers, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Corp., Positivo Informatica S.A., Samsung Group, Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., Unisys Corp., Wipro Ltd., Zenith Computers Ltd., and Zotac International Ltd.

