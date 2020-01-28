New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Global aggregated revenue of Education Robotics will reach $25.54 billion during 2018-2025, driven by a growing adoption of smart education tools and robots in various school levels across the globe.



Highlighted with 51 tables and 61 figures, this 140-page report "Global Educational Robotics Market by Component, Product, Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy" is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide education robot market by analysing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

- Market Structure

- Growth Drivers

- Restraints and Challenges

- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

- Porter's Fiver Forces



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global educational robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, product, application vertical and region.



Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

- Hardware

- Software

- Services



Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

- Wheeled Robotics

- Reconfigurable Robotics

- Humanoid Robotics



On basis of application vertical, the global market is analysed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

- K-12 Schools

- Colleges and Institutes

- Other Domains



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Row (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt)



Top Key Players Like:

- Cytron Technologies

- Evollve, Inc.

- Fischertechnik GmbH

- Innovation First International

- Lego System A/S

- Makeblock Co. Ltd.

- Modular Robotics Incorporated

- Parallax, Inc.

- Pitsco, Inc.

- Wonder Workshop



Table of Content:



Chapter One: Introduction

Chapter Two: Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

Chapter Three: Segmentation of Global Market by Component

Chapter Four: Segmentation of Global Market by Product

Chapter Five: Market Overview by Application Vertical

Chapter Six: Segmentation of Global Market by Region

Chapter Seven: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Eight: Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management



