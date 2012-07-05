Global EEG/EMG Equipment Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global EEG/EMG Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid technological developments. The Global EEG/EMG Equipment Market also been witnessing the trend of increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions. However, saturation in major markets could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global EEG/EMG Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global EEG/EMG Equipment Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include CareFusion Corp., Compumedics Ltd., Natus Medical Inc., and Nihon Kohden Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Grass Technologies, Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Covidien/Aspect Medicals, Electrical Geodesics Inc., Neurosoft Company, NeuroWave Systems Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices, Delsys Inc., Hospira Inc., Noraxon Inc. and EBNeuro S.p.A.



