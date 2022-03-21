Global Electric Bus Market - 2022-2027 : MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Electric Bus Market by Propulsion (BEV, PHEV & FCEV), Application (Intercity & Intra-city), Consumer, Range, Bus Length, Seating Capacity, Power Output, Battery Capacity, Component, Level of Autonomy, Battery type & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Electric Bus Market size is projected to grow from 112,041 units in 2022 to reach 671,285 units by 2027, at a CAGR of 43.1%.



The growth of the Electric Bus Market can be attributed to the increasing focus of countries on electrification of their public transport fleets with subsidies and favourable regulations due to emission concerns. Advancements in battery pack technologies, declining battery prices, government support, huge subsidies along with tax exemptions, and innovations in electric powertrains are some of the major factors driving the growth of the electric bus and coach industry. Factors such as a rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to introduce fuel-efficient and environment-friendly buses and coaches. Thus, the Electric Bus Market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Bus Market"

211 - Tables

65 – Figures

297 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38730372



The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific is the largest Electric Bus Market in the world. It comprises some of the fastest developing and developed economies in the world. The growth in the region can be attributed to the dominance of the Chinese market and the presence of leading OEMs such as BYD, Yutong, Zhongtong, and Ankai in the country, resulting in the exponential growth of the Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market. The Asia Pacific market is dominated by China, which has large sales volumes for electric buses. With favourable government regulations and the increasing adoption of electric buses in public transport fleets. The Asia Pacific is home to many OEMs, especially Chinese companies, that are dominating the global Electric Bus Market. For instance, in January 2021, BYD won a supply contract by the Bogota City Public Transport Authority in Columbia to deliver 1,002 electric buses in 2021. This is the largest pure-electric bus contract for BYD outside China. In March-2021, BYD UK and AXL signed a supply contract agreement in which BYD will deliver BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double-decker buses. These buses are expected to be used on the Park & Ride services in West Yorkshire. Enviro400EV is designed by ADL in the UK and BYD's R&D centre in Shenzhen, China. BYD has collaborated with local bus manufacturers namely Superpolo and BUSSCAR for the bus body parts. Also, Shenzhen was the first city in the world to have a fully electrified public transport fleet. The favourable regulations for electric buses, availability of electric and electronic components at cheaper rates, and rapidly growing charging infrastructure are projected to boost the Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market.



The 9-14m segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast



In the Electric Bus Market, by the length of the bus, the 9–14 m segment is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period in terms of volume. The 9–14 m segment is dominating the electric bus segment due to the large volumes of electric passenger buses used in the public transport fleet. Most of the public transport fleets, especially in China, which accounts for almost 99% of the market have electric buses that are 9–14 m in length. Also, many of the leading OEMs such as BYD, Proterra, and Yutong have been providing electric buses in the 9–14 m length range. This is the highest adopted length segment in electric buses. The driving factor for this is the battery capacity is ideal for intercity travel. These buses can travel up to 350 km on a single charge and can carry >350 kWh battery pack. OEMs are focusing on this segment for new product launches, and large supply orders are coming for this bus length. BYD offers K8 and K9 electric buses between 9 m and 14 m in length and a range of 155 miles and 190 miles. In 2019, Yutong (China) received a contract from Keolis Norge (Norway) for 88 units of the Yutong E12 e-bus model, intended for use in the Norwegian public transport system. The Yutong E12 model is a 12 m electric bus model having a 300 km operational range on a single charge. Countries that are planning to replace existing public fleets with electric ones are considering electric buses of the same lengths as well.



Request FREE Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=38730372



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period



North America which includes the US and Canada is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric mass transit solutions, renowned OEMs expanding in the region, and government support are factors driving the North American Electric Bus Market. The adoption rate of electric vehicles in these regions is emerging and they can be considered as new revenue pockets for the electric bus segment. Countries in these regions are implementing electric bus technologies for public and private transportation options. For instance, In 2019, the Federal budget of the US announced USD 130 million to accelerate zero-emission buses and vehicles deployment. Also, Funding for hydrogen-powered vehicles and refuelling infrastructure was announced in Pennsylvania. . In January 2022, Motor Coach Industries (MCI) received a new order from Universal Coach Line for one battery-electric, forty-five-foot MCI J4500 CHARGE coach. Sales and taxes for alternative fuel vehicles, including hydrogen-fueled vehicles, were exempted in Washington. Schemes like these by the government are incentivizing the Electric Bus Market in the North American region. Further, OEMs are also launching new variants of electric buses for other applications such as school buses. For instance, in March 2021, the Blue Bird delivered its 400th electric school bus in North America. The company expects to have 1,000 electric school buses delivered by 2022. A rising number of similar developments indicate that the Electric Bus Market in North America will grow exponentially in future



The Electric Bus Market comprises major manufacturers such as BYD (China), Yutong (China), CAF (Solaris) (Spain), VDL Groep (Netherlands), and AB Volvo (Sweden).



Browse Related Reports:



E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, II & III), Battery Type (Li-Ion, Li-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage (Mountain/Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo), Speed, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2026



Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Range, Battery Type, Length of Bus, Power Output Type, Battery Capacity Type, Component Type, Autonomous Vehicles Type, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028