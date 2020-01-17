Global Electric Dryers Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Electric Dryers Market:



Executive Summary



The electric dryers manufacturing market consist of sales of clothes dryers. The clothes dryers are extensively employed by the household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust-mites from the clothes.



The global electric dryers market was worth $7.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29% and reach $10.8 billion by 2023



The dryers market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America was the largest market in electric dryers market.



The dryers market covered in this report is segmented by type into spin dryers, condenser dryers, heat pump dryers, mechanical steam compression dryers, solar clothes dryer, and other types. The dryers market in this report is segmented by type of vent into vented dryer, and ventless/condenser dryer. The dryers market in this report is segmented by type of distribution channel into specialty stores, company-owned stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online, and others. The dryers market covered in this report is segmented by end user into commercial, and residential.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4845865-electric-dryers-global-market-report-2020-including-1



Technological advances drove the market for dryers in the historic period. Increased access to the internet and use of smartphones supported the development and consumption of innovative technologically enabled appliances. About 4.2 billion people globally had access to the internet in 2018 and 48.2% of internet users accessed the web from a mobile device. Furthermore, increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) allowed customers to connect with the dryers via internet and remotely control essential tasks by collecting and exchanging data. This in turn drove the market for dryers in the historic period.



Increasing demand for online on demand laundry services is expected to restrain the market for dryers in the forecast period. The on demand laundry services market is expected to be aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, China is forecast to register GDP growth of 6.2% in 2019. Stable economic growth, increasing internet penetration, and rising disposable income coupled with hectic lifestyle of individuals will lead to an increase in on demand laundry services, thereby limiting the growth of the market for dryers.



Dryer manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified dryers use 20% less energy than a standard washing machine.



Major players in the market are Haier Electronics Group, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, Koninklijke Philips, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Groupe SEB, HAAN, Conair



Continuous…



For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4845865-electric-dryers-global-market-report-2020-including-1



Contact Us:



NORAH TRENT



Partner Relations & Marketing Manager



sales@wiseguyreports.com



www.wiseguyreports.com



Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)



Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)