Global Electric Fencing Market to Rake in over US$400 Million by 2025, Expects QY Research

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- According to a report recently published by QY Research, the global electric fencing market is expected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2019-2025 to reach more than US$400 Mn in revenue by the end of 2025. In 2018, the global market revenue topped US$300 Mn. Titled "Global Electric Fencing Market Professional Survey Report 2019," the report offers thorough analysis on various aspects of the global market, including dynamics, competition, segmentation, regional growth, production, consumption, and sales.



Key Drivers: Electric fencing has played a significant role in increasing the effectiveness of rotational grazing while making it flexible and easy. Other factors that could benefit the global electric fencing market in terms of growth are:



? Use of portable electric fencing in biodiversity-friendly pasture management



? Adoption of electric fencing alongside multi-species grazing for sustainable farming



? Use of electric fencing to keep wild animals out and confine pets or domestic animals



? High significance of electric fencing technology in adaptive grazing management



? Rising trend of electric fencing in home security



Use of Electric Fencing Likely to Increase in Agricultural Fields: On the basis of type, the global electric fencing market is segmented into portable fence and permanent fence. The authors of the report have also segmented the global electric fencing market into security, pets, wild animals, agriculture, and others. The use of electric fencing is anticipated to increase in the agriculture application because of:



? The need to protect livestock and poultry from predators



? The need to prevent damage to crops caused by animals



? The high demand from gardeners to protect plantings



? The high adoption among farmers to contain farm or domestic animals



Electric Fencing for Most Secretive Military Areas in North America: The common use of mobile electric fences for livestock and domestic animals in farms and animal management facilities is expected to sustain the demand for electric fencing in North America. High focus on the security of top-secret military bases, government-owned facilities, and research labs could further strengthen the growth of the North America electric fencing market. Use of electric fencing as part of home security systems is anticipated to contribute to the demand in the regional market. Electric fencing is also used for wild animal deterrence, securing outdoor attractants, and sometimes, wildlife damage management.



Introduction of New Electric Fencing and Energizer Technologies: Leading players competing in the global electric fencing market are Gallagher, Shenzhen Lanstar, Tru-Test Group, Woodstream, Shenzhen Tongher Technology, Electric Guard Dog, High Tech Pet, Parker McCrory, Mpumalanga, Premier1Supplies, Dare Products, Kencove, and PetSafe. Some manufacturers are observed to help state governments and local communities with free fencing supplies as part of their relief efforts during or after adverse weather events such as flooding. Electric fencing suppliers are expected to launch new technologies for better fence monitoring, permanent and temporary fencing projects, and energizers to increase their power, flexibility, and versatility.



