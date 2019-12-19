Global Electric Motorcycles Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Global Electric Motorcycles Market Report 2019-2026



As countries continue to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, the global electric motorcycles see an upward trend. The easier norms on the adoption of electric motorcycles coupled with a major push by governments all across the globe, the industry is expected to see a significant high in the upcoming years. The industry is characterized by several factors that affect the growth prospects of the electric motorcycles market. The industry is still in its nascent stage and is expected to grow by leap and bound in the upcoming days.



When it comes to electric motorcycles, the industry is characterized by some of the leading factors. The rising awareness among people, coupled with stringent environmental laws by the governments all across the globe, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. The rise in petrol products, along with the intense research and development of the industry, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. The industry is expected to flourish in major markets like India and China in the coming months.



However, despite the growth prospects, the industry is met with several challenges. The low retention capacities, coupled with a lack of proper charging infrastructure, has hurt the growth of the electric motorcycles. This, in turn, has forced individuals to come up with unique solutions to combat the limitations. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects, and the industry is expected to flourish further in years to come. Major economies have already started working on the solutions, which have led to oil dependency in significant countries all across the globe.



Segmentation:



The global electric motorcycles industry is marked by several factors that play a critical role in the growth of the sector. Each element represents a significant segmentation and allows one to have on the industry from multiple angles. These segmentations, when combined, help one to have a clear and unbiased opinion about the industry. Some of the major factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the type and application of electric motorcycles. Based on type, the industry can be segmented into SLA, NiMH, Li-ion, and others. On the other hand, based on application, the industry can be segmented into racing, off-road use, and daily commute.



Regional Overview:



The global electric motorcycles industry has the lion share in North America with the United States leading the race. On the other hand, Europe shows some promising signs, too, and the industry is expected to proliferate further in major economies in the Asia Pacific region also. India, along with China, leads the region with stringent laws to promote the sales of electric motorcycles in place.



Industry News:



The renowned bike maker, Harley Davidson, has halted the production of its latest all-electric motorcycle, namely, LiveWire. The company released a press release on the same and discussed how it had found a major fault in the charging mechanism. Meanwhile, the company has come in contact with its LiveWire dealers and has assured to continue production as soon as it fixes the fault.



