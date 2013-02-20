Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles 2012-2022: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- This unique report makes sense of the bewildering variety of electric vehicles used and about to be used for military, security and police purposes, whether hybrid or pure electric. Huge numbers of micro and nanobots will be deployed for surveillance and other military tasks making countermeasures almost impossible. Many of these will fly. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles AUVs and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAVs are an even more important part of this story and all are driving a rapid change in technology of parts and powertrains as is explained in many summary tables and text in the report. For instance, multi-mode energy harvesting is being increasingly deployed.



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Traction motor forecasts of numbers

1.2. Global value market for vehicle traction motors

1.3. Definition and background

1.4. Shape of motors

1.5. Location of motors

1.6. Unique major new survey

1.7. Blunt motor talk at EV Japan January 2012

1.8. Switched reluctance motors a disruptive traction motor technology?

1.9. Three Ways That Traction Motor Makers Race to Escape Rare Earths

1.9.1. Synchronous motors with no magnets - switched reluctance

1.9.2. Synchronous motors with new magnets

1.9.3. Asynchronous motors

1.9.4. More to come



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. History of electric traction motors

2.2. Types of motor favoured in electric vehicles

2.2.1. Types of traction motor in summary

2.2.2. Asynchronous traction motors

2.2.3. Size and number of motors

2.2.4. Shapes of motor

2.2.5. Synchronous PM traction motors

2.2.6. Dealing with magnet cost

2.2.7. Main choices of EV motors in future

2.2.8. Axial flux vs radial flux motors

2.3. Sophisticated motors bridging gaps in performance

2.3.1. Advanced asynchronous motor variant - Chorus Motors

2.3.2. Advanced synchronous PM motor - Protean Electric

2.3.3. Motor position

2.3.4. The relative merits of the motor positions in electric bicycles and e-bikes

2.3.5. Fraunhofer IFAM

2.4. Remaining challenges

2.4.1. In-wheel hybrids

2.4.2. Electric corner modules (ECMs)

2.4.3. Many in- and near-wheel motors: very few production wins

2.4.4. SIM Drive in wheel traction

2.4.5. In wheel motors for aircraft

2.4.6. Move to high voltage

2.4.7. Environmental challenges

2.4.8. Many options and many needs

2.4.9. Lack of standards



3. ANALYSIS OF 125 TRACTION MOTOR MANUFACTURERS



4. 212 ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND THEIR MOTORS



5. INTERVIEWS AND NEWLY REPORTED OPINION ON MOTOR TRENDS

5.1. Asynchronous vs Synchronous

5.2. Axial vs radial flux

5.3. Who will succeed with electric microcars

5.4. Extending the market



6. MARKET FORECASTS

6.1. Traction motor forecasts of numbers

6.2. Global value market for vehicle traction motors

6.3. Definition and background

6.4. Shape of motors

6.5. Location of motors

6.6. Unique major new survey



