Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Electric Power Steering market to grow at a CAGR of 13.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for fuel efficiency. The Global Electric Power Steering market has also been witnessing the growing potential in the emerging markets. However, the high cost of electric power steering systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Electric Power Steering market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, and Europe; it also covers the Global Electric Power Steering market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are JTEKT Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Nexteer Automotive, China Automotive Systems Inc., Mando Corp., Martinrea International Inc., NSK Ltd., Delphi Automotive LLP, Continental AG, Sona Koyo Steering Systems, Showa Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Federal Mogul Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



