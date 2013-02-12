Global Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.75 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in industrialization in developing countries. The Global Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market has also been witnessing the emergence of smart grids. However, the lack of product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers Global Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, GE Co., and Schneider Electric SA.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alstom Grid, Xian Electric Engineering Co. Ltd., Actuant Corp., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., EMCO Ltd., IMP Power Ltd. , Voltamp Transformer Ltd., Hubbell Inc., and Acme Electric Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91987/global-electric-power-transmission-and-distribution-equipment-market-2011-2015.html