Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Electric Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China, and China is the largest producer of the Electric Scooters products, about 90% of the global total production is from China in the past years. In the past several years, the global Electric Scooters market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2018. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of Electric Scooters was around 17368.3 K Units.



China is the largest sales market of Electric Scooters in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. China sales volume took up about 80% the global market in 2017, but it has changed a lot in 2018 due to the saturated demand (means that the demand is relatively rated, but the production increased too fast and began to be oversupply). China sales share dropped to 79% in 2018. At the same time, the export to Europe and USA increased dramatically. Apparently, many Chinese producers of Electric Scooters are trying their best to look for new growing-market, while Chinese market is in fierce competition and some small players have quitted this business especially in recent years.



The worldwide market for Electric Scooters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 7130 million US$ in 2024.



This report focuses on the Electric Scooters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Electric Scooters Market Research Report focuses on the Global Top Players, covered:

Gogoro Inc.

Terra Motors Corporation

Mahindra GenZe

Vmoto Limited

Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd

BMW Motorrad International



Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric Motorcycle

Electric Scooter



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

E-Commerce

Retail Store



Electric two-wheelers, as indicates itself, is electricity-powered two-wheelers. A battery pack and a motor are installed to store and transform the electricity. A user control is usually attached to the handle bar to brake and adjust the speed.



Under this abstract definition, a variety of types and styles are available to consumers in the market and still developing. This paper follows the mainstream definition and mainly focuses on the Chinese market. Electric Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric bicycle, electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China.



The Electric Scooters market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.



