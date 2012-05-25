Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- The Global EV Charging Station market has also been witnessing increasing demand for energy. However, limited performance of EVs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global EV Charging Station Market 2011–2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global EV Charging Station market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include AeroVironment Inc., ECOtality Inc., Better Place LLC, Coulomb Technologies Inc., and Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-electric-vehicle-charging-station-market-2011-2015-report-538399