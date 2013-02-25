Global Electric Vehicle Encyclopedia: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- IDTechEx has prepared the world's first encyclopedia on the present and future of electric vehicles and their components. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned practitioner, you can now obtain clarity about all those acronyms and the new terminology. We put this into the context of the three generations of range extenders, the three generations of lithium-ion traction batteries and the three levels of charging infrastructure, for example. As so many vehicle manufacturers now seek to make a wide variety of vehicles, we cover electric vehicles by land, water and air. This is also essential to those researching of making components and subsystems.



There are over 100 tables and illustrations including many block diagrams and cross sections and there is substantial explanatory text. This invaluable reference book is largely based on information from the latest IDTechEx events and reports on the subject and other expert sources, so it gives exceptional insight into what is happening. It is not loaded with nostalgia about the past - such as who invented what - because the focus is on easy access to useful information and the understanding of trends, benefits and challenges now and in future.



Over 200 acronyms and terms are explained. From your AUV to your AELDC, your KERS to your lithium sulfur, Mennekes plug and switched reluctance motor, it is all here. For example, motor Torque and Power are explained in terms of actual values for the various types of EV.



