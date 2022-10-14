Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Projected to Reach US$ 12,379.02 Mn by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.46%

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- QY Research has recently published a research report titled, "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Research Report 2020". Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to formulate this report. The analysis has been derived using historic and forecast. The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter's five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment report includes in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.



The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4,478.79 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12,379.02 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.46% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



In 2022, DC Charging Pile accounted for a share of 60.46% in the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 7,468.25 million by 2028 from US$ 2,708.01 million in 2022. The Public Charging holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach US$ 8,455.16 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.76% during 2022 and 2028.



North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market size was US$ 527.52 million in 2021, while Europe was US$ 593.94 million. The proportion of the North America was 18.71% in 2021, while Europe's percentage was 21.07%, and it is predicted that Europe market share will reach 16.82% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 18.65% through the analysis period. As for the Asia, the notable markets are China and South Korea, CAGR is 18.97% and 14.15% respectively for the next 6-year period.



The global major manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment include ABB, Xuji Group, TELD, BYD, Star Charge, Chargepoint, Webasto, Efacec, and Leviton, etc. In terms of revenue, the global five largest players hold a 36.16% market share of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment in 2021.



Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Research Report:



ABB



Xuji Group



TELD



BYD



Star Charge



Chargepoint



Webasto



Efacec



Leviton



Siemens



IES Synergy



Pod Point



Clipper Creek



DBT-CEV



Auto Electric Power Plant



Schneider Electric



Nitto Kogyo



Panasonic



Toyota Home



Kawamura Electric



Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Segmentation by Product:



DC Charging Pile



AC Charging Pile



Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Segmentation by Application:



Residential Charging



Public Charging



This section of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.



Key questions answered in the report:



(1) What is the growth potential of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market?



(2) Which product segment will grab a lion's share?



(3) Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?



(4) Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?



(5) What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment industry in the years to come?



(6) What are the key challenges that the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market may face in future?



(7) Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market?



(8)Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?



(9) Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market?



