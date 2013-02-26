Global Electric Vehicle Industry Profitability 2012 - Where, Why, What Next : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- This report spells out the "Rules of the Marketplace" and sets them against the activities of many organisations active in the electric vehicle (EV) value chain to explain how to create success. It analyses the finances and positioning of many suppliers of EVs and their components, covering hybrid and pure electric vehicles for land, water and air, because they have increasing commonality in commercial terms. For example, they share the same parts and have the same lessons of success and failure. This report assesses profitability of companies making electric vehicles and their components, how industry rules predict winners and losers and acquisition and investment opportunities. Contrary to popular understanding, people have been making money out of electric vehicles and their key components for over 110 years. Today, there remain a large number of companies profitably participating in the business. Unfortunately there continue to be frequent bankruptcies in the electric vehicle business. The primary difference lies in market positioning and making what will be wanted in the years to come but also in avoiding areas of oversupply but there is more to it than that. For example, the leaders in pure electric indoor forklifts make good money following a shakeout 15 years ago and now that outdoor hybrid forklifts are a new growth sector, others are seeking to lead in them, rather than focussing on the saturated market. Profit V curves, technological roadmaps, experience curves, the Boston matrix and other tools give clarity about what comes next.



Ten years ago, IDTechEx correctly foresaw the collapse of many in the EV business due to wrong positioning and it forecasted the success of others. It now leverages its long history of analysing the financial, technical and marketing performance in this industry to show how to win and how to spot winners. Superb acquisition and investment opportunities abound. Many players headed for the rocks can be turned around before it is too late.



There are about 1600 manufacturers of electric vehicles apart from the huge number making e-bikes. There are about 500 vertically integrated manufacturers of their key components. Nearly all of them will collapse because of wrong technology or market positioning or undercapitalisation. However, many leaders will create enduringly profitable businesses of over $10 billion each and there will be many prosperous niche players too. This report covers the trends in trading performance and relative strength of companies making hybrid and pure electric vehicles for land, water and air and their six key components. It gives tools for predicting future trading success both in niches and in volume supply. It identifies gaps in these markets as well as danger areas. The report also gives ten year forecasts for electric vehicles of all types and a guide to winners and losers and optimal strategies for the next decade in the light of what will happen.



This report will be invaluable to all those making or intending to profitably make electric vehicles or their components. It is also a vital reference for those investing in and acquiring EV businesses.



