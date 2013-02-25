Global Electric Vehicles 2012-2022: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- The burgeoning electric vehicle EV industry cannot be understood by simply looking at cars. Indeed, in the last year, only the electric car sector of EVs has lost a year due to the Japanese tsunami and badly delayed model launches and it has been particularly sensitive to troubled economies as well. IDTechEx has adjusted its forecasts accordingly and now sees cars as less than half the EV business by value for the coming decade.



The EV leaders such as Toyota, Honda and Nissan make electric vehicles for many applicational sectors. Indeed, many of them also control the manufacture of the component that most affects price and performance - the battery - and many make the electric motors and other key components. This is therefore a curious industry where component manufacturers often compete with their customers and customer-supplier joint ventures are commonplace. For example, Nissan has a major program to put next generation lithium batteries from its battery joint venture into its forklifts as well as its cars. Toyota makes heavy and light industrial EVs from forklifts to buses and mobility for the disabled, not just electric cars, and the knowledge in these different divisions is shared between them all. Much is written about hybrid cars but there are substantial sales of hybrid military trucks, buses, boats now plus hybrid aircraft, airships and even motorcycles coming along. Meanwhile there are many varieties of pure electric on-road, off-road, on water, underwater and air vehicles with similar technology and challenges.



IDTechEx has substantially rewritten its annual Electric Vehicles report for 2012. It is based on ten years of researching the subject, intensive desk research, visits and interviews. There are chapters on Heavy Industrial, Light Industrial and Commercial, Mobility for the Disabled, Two Wheelers, Golf Cars, on-road Cars, Military, Marine and Other vehicles. That even extends to electric mobile robots, surveillance jellyfish and other Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), bats and electric aircraft. After all, they can all be a target for component and system suppliers and, increasingly, the vehicle manufacturers themselves are diversifying horizontally. Detailed forecasts for these vehicle categories by numbers and value and the key components are provided for 2012-2022, with total market value. The trends, technology and planned vehicles are clarified in 146 figures and 52 tables including the historical context. Winning and losing strategies are evaluated. Timelines are given of events to come.



At last the full picture of China

IDTechEx does not make the common mistake of reporting primarily on vehicles from the well known Western and Japanese manufacturers. 66% of the manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world are in China. Over 90% of the world's electric vehicles are made in China, mainly for use in China. It has the largest potential market for electric vehicles. It mines and controls 95% of the World's rare earth reserves used in the hybrid car batteries, motors and other key components of today's electric vehicles. Of the 420 EV manufacturers covered in this new report, an appropriately high proportion are Chinese.



This is particularly true of the chapters on Heavy Industrial, Buses, Light Industrial and Commercial, Mobility for the Disabled, Two Wheelers, Golf Cars and Cars, where the Chinese heavily participate, as yet with little publicity, because so much of it is for the domestic market.



Unique forecasts

New ten year forecasts for the whole EV market are only available from IDTechEx. The company finds that the electric vehicle industry will continue to exhibit strong growth for the next decade, though some sectors were impacted by the global financial meltdown and have yet to fully recover. Those participating in only one sector need to keep a wary eye on those with a broader vision: they must frequently review their strategy and avoid dangerous tunnel vision.



Good volume growth but greater value growth

The 35 million EVs sold in 2012 will rise 3.6 times to nearly 129 million in 2022, driven by e-bikes, but the value of the market will grow twice as much because larger and more expensive vehicles are now rapidly adopting the technology. Motorcycles, military vehicles, buses and earthmovers are among them. Hybrids will rise in their dominant share of the value market through the decade. In ten years from now, a far higher percentage of the global output of light industrial vehicles, commercial vehicles and cars will be EVs but for greatest elimination of conventional internal combustion engines vehicles, one must look elsewhere - this report explains and gives latest projections of penetration.



The new report gives the detail, forecasting numbers, unit value and total market value for each applicational sector with many original tables giving subsets of the data and a large number of profiles of current and planned activities of the participants. Many sectors now benefit from the many new government benefits and, in certain sectors, many technical innovations and new models are becoming available. We evaluate these aspects and the market drivers, including what users really need. Battery, motor and other technology is explained and forecasted as well.



This report "Electric Vehicles 2012-2022" is an overarching annual report in IDTechEx report series on the different types of electric vehicle, the subsidiary reports variously giving far more detail on electric cars, military, security, police, bus, taxi, Light Electric Vehicles (e-bikes etc), electric aircraft and marine electric vehicles and there is a report on electric vehicles in East Asia. Then there are reports specifically on key technologies. Each report comes with one hour of free telephone or email consultancy to fill in any information you still require after having read it.



