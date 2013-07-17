Global Electric Vehicles Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- In response to increasing demand of renewable energy powered vehicles that lowers the total cost of ownership, electrical vehicle is the solution provided by automobile industry. Electric vehicles represent a quantum shift in traditional transportation system. Some of the major challenges faced by this market are high battery costs, availability of electricity, Vehicle maintenance costs and new financial model for the electrical vehicles industry. This industry is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 18% over the period of 2012-2018. Among all the major segments, plug-in HEVs segment of electrical vehicles industry will experience the maximum growth, registering a CAGR of more than 80% followed by the hybrid electric vehicles segment with a CAGR of 19% during 2012-2018.



This research report analyzes the Electric vehicles market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. Report also discusses the importance of macro and minor factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



Electric vehicles Market Segmentation

By Technologies

Electric-drive vehicles

Start-stop system

Mild hybrids

Full (parallel or ‘power-split’) hybrids

Plug-in parallel hybrids



Markets by vehicle type:

Passenger vehicles

Low velocity

Scooters

Buses

Commercial /industrial

Niche

These segments will provide you with market tables, drivers, restraints and opportunities along with the information of key players and competitive landscape.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.



The major players in Electric vehicles industry are Daimler: Smart – Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Renault among the others.



Increasing oil prices, growing environmental concerns and increasing efficiency of electric vehicles has improved the adoption of electric vehicles globally. U.S. is the largest user of electric vehicles currently; however, Asia – Pacific will derive the future growth. China and Japan will be the largest producers of electric vehicles. Hybrid vehicles will initially drive the growth of the market.



