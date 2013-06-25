Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Electrically Actuated Control Valve Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Electrically Actuated Control Valve market to grow at a CAGR of 13.35 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the renovation of existing industrial plants. The market has also been witnessing an increased outsourcing of manufacturing activities to the APAC region. However, the need for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Electrically Actuated Control Valve market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Electrically Actuated Control Valve market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., and MIL Controls Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Ross Valve Manufacturing Co., Rotork plc, Suzhou Delan Energy Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and Vahanvati Engineering.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



