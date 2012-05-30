Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Electro-active Polymers Market Trends, Applications & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Technological developments in the electronics and semiconductor industries have led to the creation of polymers that change shape on the application of voltage. The biggest application for electro-active polymers (EAPs) lays in their use in antistatic and electronic applications which is expected to drive its market growth. Among all EAP applications market, the actuator segment is witnessing high R&D activity and medical devices and robotics will be the largest applications of EAP actuators. Actuators and sensors open up a huge spectrum of applications in the fields of electronics, healthcare, sensing, and solar energy generation. With the growing market for each of these applications, EAP is set to become a mainstream market in the next five years. However, the technical specifications for each application differ widely, and extensive research and investments are still needed for developing application-specific EAPs.
The global electro-active polymers product market is expected to be worth $3.4 billion by 2017 and is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 7.7% from 2012-2017. The conductive plastics segment contributed approximately 84% to the overall electro-active polymer market in 2011, mainly due to its extensive application in electrostatic discharge and electromagnetic interference. As the EAP market is still in the early phase of its growth, it presents many advantages for the early movers. As there are not many players in the market, detailed knowledge of the competitors will be crucial for the success of each company.
The report covers major electro-active polymers which include primarily conductive plastics, inherently conductive polymers (ICPs), and inherently dissipative polymers (IDPs) segments. It also studies other electro-active polymers such as dielectric elastomers and ferroelectrets. The report analyses the market for electro-active polymers with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and winning imperatives related to the industry.
The qualitative analysis of electro-active polymers with respect to its characteristics, parental structure, and business processes which are use by different companies is done in an elaborative manner. Based on the applications, the global electro-active polymers market is segmented as antistatic packaging, protection against EMI/ESD, capacitors, batteries, sensors, solar cells, actuators, organic transistors, plastics coated with electrostatic paints, and textiles and fabrics. Electro-active polymers market has been gaining importance with its major application in the areas of ESD/EMI (electrostatic discharge/electromagnetic interference), medical devices, and biomimetics.
