Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Electroactive Polymers Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Electroactive Polymers (EAP) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased use of EAPs in haptic technology which is used in touch screen displays. The Global Electroactive Polymers market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of R and D activities with respect to the development of advanced EAPs. However, the increasing vendor competition leading to reduced prices and profit margins could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Electroactive Polymers Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Electroactive Polymers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Company, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Bayer MaterialScience LLC, and E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Danfoss Polypower A/S, Eamex Corp., PolyOne Corp., and Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



3M Company, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Bayer MaterialScience LLC, E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company., Danfoss Polypower A/S, Eamex Corp., PolyOne Corp., and Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/117603/global-electroactive-polymers-market-2012-2016.html