Global Electrodes for Medical Devices Market, 2013-2019: Market Forecast and Analysis by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- The electrodes used in medical devices transfer the ionic current energy into electrical current in the body. These currents can be amplified and have proved to be helpful in diagnosing various diseases. Medical electrodes comprises of a lead, metal and electrode conducting paste. Medical electrodes proceed with quantification of internal ionic currents and results in diagnosis of various ocular, nervous, cardiac and muscular disorders. The device works through provision of an electrical contact between apparatus used to monitor activities and patient.



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The electrodes used in medical devices can be segmented as reusable disc, disposable, headbands and saline based electrodes. In addition, the electrodes can also be classified based on their applications such as ECG Electrodes, Blood Gas Electrodes, EEG/EMG/ENG Electrodes and Defibrillator Electrodes. Moreover, they can also be sub segmented as Fetal Scalp Electrodes, Electrosurgical Electrodes, TENS Electrodes, Pacemaker Electrodes, pH Electrodes, Nasopharyngeal Electrodes and Ion-selective Electrodes.



Rise in electrode applications through use of nanotechnology is augmenting the demand of electrode in various medical applications. Nanotechnology has supported the through miniaturization of these devices and making it portable. In addition, the U.S. major government agencies such as National Eye Institute (NEI), National Science Foundation (NSF) and Department of Energy (DE) are supporting the R&D for this sector by increased government funding. The diseases treated with help of these devices include Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, sinus, body ache and others. Rise in incidences of these diseases would boost the demand of electrode medical devices worldwide. Moreover, the treatment through this device is of minimally invasive nature and has proved to propel the growth of this market substantially. In the U.S., the medical reimbursement policies include major medical electrodes which would also augment the growth of this market.



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