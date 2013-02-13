Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding Market 2011-2015 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding market to grow at a CAGR of 7.43 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emergence of wireless technologies. The Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of conductive coatings. However, the increasing complexity of devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Laird Technologies, Chomerics Parker, Leader Tech Inc., and Tech-Etch Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Comtest Engineering B.V., CREAVAC-Creative Vakuumbeschichtung GmbH, Dow Corning Corp., ERA Technology Ltd., Greene Rubber Co., Intermark USA Inc., 3M, MAJR Products Corp., Marian Inc., Omega Shielding Products Inc., Orion Industries Inc., Schaffner Holding AG, Tecan Ltd., and The Mushield Co.



