Analysts forecast the Global Electron Microscope market to grow at a CAGR of 9.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for effective failure analysis. The Global Electron Microscope market has also been witnessing the increasing scientific and analytical fusions. However, the fund scarcity is limiting its penetration in emerging markets could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Electron Microscope Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, EMEA, APAC; it also covers the Global Electron Microscope market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of the report includes the market for TEMs, SEMs, and DualBeam instruments as finished products that are used for scientific and industrial purposes across end-user segments. The areas that are not covered in this report are listed below:



- Any support, maintenance, or services that are offered for/with electron microscopes

- Components that are used in building/manufacturing SEM/TEM/DualBeam instruments

- Any other form of microscopes available in the market



Key vendors dominating Global Electron Microscope market space include Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, FEI Co., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., and JEOL Ltd.

