Global Electronic Access Control Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Electronic Access Control market to grow at a CAGR of 10.29 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from enterprises. The Global Electronic Access Control market has also been witnessing the developing next-generation access control technology. However, the need for regular updates could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Electronic Access Control Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the North America, Europe, and the APAC regions, and the Rest of the World. It also covers the Global Electronic Access Control market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include: Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Assa Abloy AB, and Safran Group



Other vendor mentioned in the report: GE Co., Aiphone Co. Ltd., DigitalPersona Inc., Gunnebo AB, Hirsch Electronics Corp., Ingersoll-Rand plc., Linear LLC, Imprivata Inc., Kaba Holding AG, NAPCO Security Systems Inc., SecuGen Corp., The Chamberlain Group Inc., and Chubb Securite S.A.S.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the IT Security series includes reports on IT Risk, Authentication, Verification, Risk Management, Network Security, Web Security, Biometrics, Security Software, Mobile Security, Data Security, IT Security Management, Cloud Security, Incident Management, Firewall Security, Information Security Management, Vulnerability Assessment, Hardware Security, Data Loss Prevention, Deep Packet Inspection



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91663/global-electronic-access-control-market-2011-2015.html