Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The report covers the APAC region, the Americas, and the EMEA region; it also covers the Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key vendors dominating this space are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., and The Dow Chemical Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AZ Electronic Materials S.A., Cabot Microelectronics Corp., Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., KMG Chemicals Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Group, and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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List of Exhibits:



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Types of Electronic Chemicals and Materials

Exhibit 4: Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market by Product 2013

Exhibit 5: Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials market by Wafers 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 6: Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials market by Atmospheric and Specialty Gases 2013-2018 (US$ billion)



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