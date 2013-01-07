Global Electronic Data Discovery Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Electronic Data Discovery market to grow at a CAGR of 16.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased need for regulatory compliance. The Global Electronic Data Discovery market has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud computing. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Electronic Data Discovery Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Electronic Data Discovery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AccessData Group LLC, Guidance Software Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Symantec Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ZyLAB Inc., Recommind Inc., IBM Corp., FTI Technology, kCura Inc., Xerox Litigation Services, Catalyst Repository Systems Inc., Exterro Inc., EMC Corp., Nuix Pty Ltd., KPMG LLP, Integreon Inc., and CommVault Systems Inc.



