Global Electronic Power Steering Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast to 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Electronic Power Steering Market 2020



Description:



The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Electronic Power Steering. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.



The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.



Major Companies Covered:-

Mando Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

JTEKT Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

ZF Friedrichshafen Group

Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical

Thyssenkrupp Presta AG

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH

SHOWA Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NSK Global



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4956703-2014-2026-global-electronic-power-steering-industry-market



Major Types Covered

Column Assisted Electronic Power Steering (C-EPS)

Pinion Assisted Electronic Power Steering (P-EPS)

Rack Assisted Power Steering System (R-EPS)

Electronic Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)



Major Applications Covered

Ight Motor Vehicles (LMV)

Passenger Cars

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV)

Agricultural Tractors

Special Utility Vehicles



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026



Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4956703-2014-2026-global-electronic-power-steering-industry-market



If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.



Segmental Analysis: -



The industry Electronic Power Steering is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Electronic Power Steering. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.



Table of Content: -



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders



8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Mando Corporation

8.1.1 Mando Corporation Profile

8.1.2 Mando Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Mando Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Mando Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Hyundai Mobis

8.2.1 Hyundai Mobis Profile

8.2.2 Hyundai Mobis Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Hyundai Mobis Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 JTEKT Corporation

8.3.1 JTEKT Corporation Profile

8.3.2 JTEKT Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 JTEKT Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 JTEKT Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Nexteer Automotive

8.4.1 Nexteer Automotive Profile

8.4.2 Nexteer Automotive Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Nexteer Automotive Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Nexteer Automotive Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Group

8.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Group Profile

8.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical

8.6.1 Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical Profile

8.6.2 Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Thyssenkrupp Presta AG

8.7.1 Thyssenkrupp Presta AG Profile

8.7.2 Thyssenkrupp Presta AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Thyssenkrupp Presta AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Thyssenkrupp Presta AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH

8.8.1 Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH Profile

8.8.2 Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 SHOWA Corporation

8.9.1 SHOWA Corporation Profile

8.9.2 SHOWA Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 SHOWA Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 SHOWA Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.11 NSK Global



Continued…..



Contact US:



NORAH TRENT



Partner Relations & Marketing Manager



sales@wiseguyreports.com



Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)



Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)