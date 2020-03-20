Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Is Projected to Reach US$ 100 Mn by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector has become a crucial tool for many trade professionals. Basically any equipment that is used in air conditioning or for cooling / freezing contains a refrigerant that has the potential to escape from the coils and joints, so leak testing occurs during production of the equipment, installation (if applicable) and periodic maintenance checks throughout the life of the equipment.



For industry structure analysis, the electronic refrigerant leak detectors industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 70% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, United States is the biggest production value area of electronic refrigerant leak detectors, also the leader in the whole industry.



The production of electronic refrigerant leak detectors increased from 1171.4 K Units in 2011 to 1363.1 K Units in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 4.8%.



North America occupied 35% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 28% and 23% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America is also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 29% of the global consumption volume in 2016.



The global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market is valued at 80 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:



Inficon, Robinair, Testo, Bacharach, Elitech Technology, Ritchie Engineering, AGPtek, CPS, Fieldpiece Instruments



Segment by Type



Handheld Type, Desktop Type



Segment by Application



Resident, Commercial Field, Industrial Field



