Global Electronic Security Systems Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Global Electronic Security Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.57 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing security concerns. The Global Electronic Security Systems market has also been witnessing an increase in the preference for integrated electronic security systems. However, the lack of integration capabilities of these systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Electronic Security Systems Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions, its landscape and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Assa Abloy AB, Arecont Vision LLC, Avigilon Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Exacq Technologies Inc., Genetec Inc., Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., H3C Technologies Co. Ltd, March Networks Corp., Milestone Systems A/S, Mobotix AG, NICE Systems Inc., Safran Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric Industries S.A.S., Siemens AG, and Sony Corp.



