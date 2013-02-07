Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market 2012-2016: Grow at a CAGR of 5.74 Percent

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market 2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing market to grow at a CAGR of 5.74 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to optimize resources. The Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing market has also been witnessing the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the increasing threat of in-house manufacturing could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions. It also covers the Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Celestica Inc., Flextronics International Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., and Jabil Circuit Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Sanmina Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., Elcoteq SE, Onyx EMS LLC., and Plexus Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



