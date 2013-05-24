Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Electrophoresis is a method used for separating molecules in research and clinical laboratories. Depending upon their electrical charge and size an electric current is passed through a medium that contains the mixture of molecules. Separation of the molecules takes place according to the kind of molecule, it size and electrical charge. The biotech and healthcare are the slightly affected industries from the recent global economic downturn and many of the biotech companies also started to reemerge from the recession and are expected to have positive gains. Electrophoresis equipments markets are included in biotechnology instruments market. Globally, the U.S. represents the largest market for electrophoresis supplies and equipment while growth is expected to robust in the markets of Asia pacific.



Some of the major factors contributing towards the market growth are increasing demand for innovative therapies and drugs and worldwide growing research projects related to genes, proteins and certain biomolecules. Further the market will be driven by the increasing popularity for electrophoresis devices as it is the most widely used technology, increasing demand for advanced gel imaging systems and by innovative products.



Along with proteomics research various other industries involve in research are expected to start using the electrophoresis equipments which in turn is expected to increase the demand for the equipments globally. Among all the major segments Gel electrophoresis systems is the largest segment with respect to product category while polyacrylamide and agarose gels are the most popularly used form of the gel electrophoresis. Capillary electrophoresis is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the coming years.



Some of the major players of the market are Agilent Technologies, Dionex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Hoefer Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Beckman Coulter Inc., Owl Separation, Lonza Group Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, C.B.S Scientific Company Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sebia, and Helena Laboratories Corp.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



