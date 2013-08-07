Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Electrophoresis Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Electrophoresis Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of technological innovation. The Global Electrophoresis Equipment market has also been witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, intense vendor competition could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Electrophoresis Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Electrophoresis Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Hoefer Inc., and Life Technologies Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are C.B.S Scientific Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Lonza Group AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Sebia S.A., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

