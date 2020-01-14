Global Electrosurgery Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- The latest report on "Electrosurgery Market (Product - Generators, Bipolar, Monopolar, Accessories, Argon Systems, and Smoke Management Systems; Type - High-frequency Electrosurgery, and Electrocautery; Application - General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, and Neurosurgery; End User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global electrosurgery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Electrosurgery Market: Industry Insight



The use of electricity to cause thermal destruction of tissue through dehydration, coagulation, or vaporization is termed as electrosurgery. High-frequency electrosurgery and electrocautery are two types of electrosurgery. In high-frequency electrosurgery, the current is converted into heat that passes through the tissue and causes damage to tissue. There are four methods of high-frequency electrosurgery they are electrosection, electrocoagulation, electrofulguration, and electrodesiccation.



In electrocautery, the current is used to heat the component, which is then applied to the tissue. The instrument used for electrosurgery is classified into bipolar instruments and monopolar instruments. The bipolar instrument includes a bipolar system, bipolar forceps. Electrode handles, electrosurgical pencils, electrosurgical electrodes, monopolar forceps are types of monopolar instruments.



Rise in the Adoption of Innovative and Advanced Technology Products is Another Factor that Drives the Growth of Electrosurgery Industry



The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases such as cardiac arrest, gastrointestinal, cancer, and intestinal diseases due to change in lifestyle and the weak immune system is driving the demand of the electrosurgery market. In addition, the rising population with spinal disorders and obesity has increased the need for surgery thus, the application of electrosurgery in minimally invasive surgeries is boosting the growth of the market.



Moreover, the rise in the adoption of innovative and advanced technology products is another factor that drives the growth of this market. On the other hand, the bacterial and viral particles are transferred directly that lead to infection at the time of treatment, thus risk associated with electrosurgical procedures is likely to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, strict government norms are likely to hamper the growth of the market. The untapped potential in emerging economies is likely to bring more opportunities to this market.



North America held the largest share



Among the regions, North America held the largest share in the global electrosurgery market. The U.S. accounted for the largest share in the North America region. The established healthcare industry, a large number of investors in the healthcare sector and increased demand for high-quality healthcare facilities contributes to the growth of the North America electrosurgery market.



Furthermore, the high adoption of advanced medical treatments also favors the growth of the North America electrosurgery market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism in several Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India.



Electrosurgery Market: Segmentation



The report on the global electrosurgery market covers segments such as product, type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include generators, bipolar, monopolar, accessories, argon systems, and smoke management systems. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include high-frequency electrosurgery and electrocautery. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include general surgery, gynecology surgery, cosmetic surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and neurosurgery. On the basis of the end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.



Electrosurgery Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Ethicon, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, and Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC.



