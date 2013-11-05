Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Electrosurgical Devices Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Electrosurgical Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.45 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery. The Global Electrosurgical Devices market has also been witnessing rapid advancements in technology. However, the risk of side effects could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Electrosurgical Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Covidien plc, CONMED Corp., and Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are adeor Medical AG, Ambu A/S, ArthroCare Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Bovie Medical Corp., BOWA- electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Ethicon Inc., KLS Martin Group GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corp., Symmetry Medical Inc., and Utah Medical Products Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Covidien plc, CONMED Corp., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH., adeor Medical AG, Ambu A/S, ArthroCare Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Bovie Medical Corp., BOWA- electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Ethicon Inc., KLS Martin Group GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corp., Symmetry Medical Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145408/global-electrosurgical-devices-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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