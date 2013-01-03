Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Elevator and Escalator market to grow at a CAGR of 5.57 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in need for comfortable movement. The Global Elevator and Escalator market has also been witnessing the development of energy efficient elevators and escalators. However, the high costs of elevators and escalators that decrease the adoption rate could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Elevator and Escalator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Otis Elevator Co., Schindler Group, and ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Kone Corp. ,Fujitec Co. Ltd, Hyundai Elevators Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corp, Johnson Lifts Ltd, and Shanghai Yungtay Elevator Equipment Co.



