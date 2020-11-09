Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled The global email marketing software market size is predicted to reach USD 2,275.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The increasing attention by companies towards promotional emails to attract customers will be a dynamic factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management, Template Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Others), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation, Information Technology Enabled Service (ITeS), and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 1,025.7 million in 2019.



Key Players of Email Marketing Software Market:



- AWeber Communications.

- Benchmark Internet Group

- Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd.

- Constant Contact, Inc.

- ConvertKit LLC.

- Jivox Corporation

- Deluxe Corporation

- GetResponse Sp. z o.o.

- HubSpot, Inc.

- iContact Marketing Corp.

- Infusion Software, Inc.

- j2 Global, Inc.

- Mad Mimi

- Mailchimp

- Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.

- com, inc.

- Sendinblue



Rising Email Automation Trend to Augment Growth



The focus of major companies towards improving customer relations by implementing email marketing will boost the email marketing software market growth. For instance, salesforce.com, Inc, a cloud-based American software company announced its survey in 2017, which indicated that most of the business to business (B2B) marketers are still preferring email marketing for their campaign. The survey also stated that email marketing gains traction in the industry by showcasing 106% growth during the year 2015 to 2017. The email automation trend has gained popularity over the years. Automated email marketing offers the facility to send out emails to customers automatically, which improves customer engagement. The rising awareness regarding the advantageous features of automated email among enterprises will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on promotional email including welcome series email, nurture series emails, birthday or anniversary emails, or user verification emails offered by Email Marketing Software Market automation will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years.



Key Development:



November 2019: Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company announced the release of an email marketing tool named Shopify Email. The innovative tool offers customized email templates and tracking of email marketing campaigns inside Shopify Marketing



