Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Embedded Processor Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

An embedded processor is a single chip that encompasses the functions of several discrete chips. Embedded processors are integrated in the embedded systems which are used to carry out complex operations. Embedded processors are different from other processors because of their architecture which entails dedicated computing cores (a processor), memory, and programmable input/output peripherals. Embedded processors are developed to be integrated in devices which required to handle multiple processes in real-time. Thus, applications of embedded processors are expanding across sectors with an increasing efficiency as a result of technological developments in the domain of computer science.



Analysts forecast the Global Embedded Processor market will grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Embedded Processor market can be segmented into three divisions, namely, embedded MPU, MCU, and embedded DSP. These are the type of embedded processor which are integrated in the systems depending on the applications.



Global Embedded Processor Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the EMEA region, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Embedded Processor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- APAC



- EMEA



- Americas



Key Vendors



- Cavium Inc.



- Freescale Semiconductor Inc.



- Intel Corp.



- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.



- Texas Instruments Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Analog Devices Inc.



- Applied Micro Circuits Corp.



- Atmel Corp.



- Broadcom Corp.



- Infineon Technologies AG



- LSI Corp.



- Microchip Technology Inc.



- NVIDIA Corp.



- NXP Semiconductors N.V.



- STMicroelectronics N.V.



Key Market Driver



- Increasing Demand for Mobile Devices.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Cyclical Nature of Semiconductor Industry.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Penetration of Microcontrollers.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156630/global-embedded-processor-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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