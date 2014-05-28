Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Embedded Software Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Embedded Software



Embedded software is computer programming written on computer chips that is applied in real-time systems like teller machines, missiles, and airplanes. Moreover, it is software which is combined or stored in computer hardware or a peripheral device. This software is usually developed for special-purpose hardware that uses real-time operating systems such as LynxOS, VxWorks, Linux (with patched kernel), ThreadX, Windows CE, Fusion RTOS, and Integrity. Once embedded and implemented into hardware, the software cannot be altered by a user.



Analysts forecast the Global Embedded Software market will grow at a CAGR of 8.79 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Embedded Software market can be divided into six segments based on end-user into Communication, Consumers, Industrial, Automotive, Computing Devices, and Others. The report discusses the overall revenue generated from the sale of embedded software solutions to these sectors.



Global Embedded Software Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Embedded Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Enea AB



- GreenHills Software Inc.



- Intel Corp.



- Microsoft Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Advantech Co. Ltd.



- Emersion Network Power Inc.



- IBM Corp.



- Microchip Technology Inc.



- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



- National Instruments Corp.



- NEC Corp.



- Radisys Corp.



- STMicroelectronics NV



- Toshiba Corp.



- Via Technologies Inc.







Key Market Driver



- Increasing Demand for Smartphones and Tablets.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Issues with Data Security and Data Privacy.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Demand in Consumer Electronics Segment.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned:



Enea AB, GreenHills Software Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Advantech Co. Ltd., Emersion Network Power Inc. , IBM Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., National Instruments Corp., NEC Corp., Radisys Corp., STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corp.,Via Technologies Inc.







To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156415/global-embedded-software-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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