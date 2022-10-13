Global Embolization Particle Market Size to Surpass US$ 4535.4 Million by 2027

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Embolization Particle or embolisation refers to the passage and lodging of an embolus within the bloodstream. It may be pathological (in which sense it is also called embolism), for example a pulmonary embolism, or therapeutic, as a hemostatic treatment for bleeding or as a treatment for some types of cancer by deliberately blocking blood vessels to starve the tumor cells. North America is the largest region of Embolization Particle , with a market share about 40%. It was followed by Europe with 30%. Sirtex Medical, Merit Medical, Cook Medical, BTG Medical and Boston Scientific Corporation are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 80% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Embolization Particle Market The global Embolization Particle market size is projected to reach US$ 4535.4 million by 2027, from US$ 1755.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2027.



Top Players of Embolization Particle Market are Studied: Sirtex Medical, Merit Medical, Cook Medical, BTG Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, HENGRUI Medical, INterface BIOmaterials B.V., Alicon



The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Embolization Particle market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.



Segmentation by Type: Microspheres, Particles (e.g. PVA Particles, Gelfoam Particles), Drug-eluting Beads (DEBs), Radio-Embolic Microspheres (e.g. Therasphere and SIRSphere)



Segmentation by Application: Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Prostatic Artery Embolization (treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH), Liver Tumor Embolization, Trauma Embolization, Others



