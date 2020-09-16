Global Emulsion Polymer Market Study 2014 - 2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Emulsion Polymers Market Study Report and Market Model.



Emulsion polymers are classified according to type such as vinyl acetate polymer, acrylics, styrene butadiene latex, polyurethane dispersions and others. Acrylics type is a major type of emulsion polymers accounting for 35-40% of the total emulsion polymers consumption. Vinyl acetate polymers and styrene butadiene latex are fastest-growing types of the emulsion polymers owing to increased demand in various applications. Applications of emulsion polymers include paint & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pulp & paper, plastics, dispersants and others. Paint & coatings is the largest application of the emulsion polymers on account of strong demand in end-use industries like automotive and building & construction. Adhesives & sealants is the second-largest and rapidly growing application of the emulsion polymers followed by pulp & paper.



Global Emulsion Polymer Market, By Type

- Vinyl Acetate Polymer

- Acrylics

- Styrene Butadiene Latex

- Polyurethane Dispersions

- Others

Global Emulsion Polymer Market, By Application

- Paints & Coatings

- Adhesives & Sealants

- Pulp & Paper

- Plastics

- Dispersants

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Emulsion Polymers Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Emulsion Polymers Market analysis for Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Tejas Shah

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com